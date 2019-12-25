Christmas: Road accident kills 5 again in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said on Wednesday that five people were killed in an accident along Bida- Kutigi road of Bida Local Government Area.

NAN reports that similar accident occurred on Tuesday at Bonu village along Lambata-Minna road resulting to loss of 5 lives and injuring of several others.

FRSC Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Dagwa said 18 persons were involved in the accident – 7 male, 2 female, 3 male children, 6 female children.

He said 9 persons were critically injured in the accident – 3 males adults, 3 male children and 3 female children and were receiving treatment at the Kutigi General Hospital, while 4 people were not injured during the accident

He said that the accident involved a white Mitsubishi Canter with registration XB 104 RUW.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred on Tuesday at about 0230 hours along Bida-Kutigi road of Bida Local Government Area.

He said the unit command received report of the incident as soon as it occurred.

“Our patrol team visited the scene which is along Bida – Kutigi road and did the operation with the Police and members of Red Cross Society, ” he said.

According to him, the cause of the accident is speeding.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving and indiscriminate parking on the highways.

He also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” Dagwa said.

He also appealed to residents of the state to always report road accidents promptly as doing so would enable patrol officers to save lives.

