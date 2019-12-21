Chookar’s “Loving Me” Makes Chart Debut

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer-songwriter, Chookar debuts on the charts with her first single of 2019. “Loving Me,” the lead offering from the vocal powerhouse’s 2019 releases, lands at No. 1 on this week’s iTunes Nigeria Chart.

Additionally, the Spiritual beatz-sampled cut lodged thousands of downloads since arriving in November, bowing at several numbers on Digital stores songs chart.

On radio, Chookar the emerging songbird who’s still gearing up for the release of her final offering for 2019 is getting some love, her upcoming single entitled “Impose Malokos,” a title she describes as ‘Tongues’ which she said means to “Impose the supernatural, basically.”

The highly-anticipated audio for the Spiritual beatz-produced anthem we are told will debut before the end of the year and a follow up video in January.

Christmas came early for the Chookar.

Vanguard

