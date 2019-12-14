Buhari charges universities to increase IGR

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday charged universities in the country on the need for them to increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enhance sustainable education.

Buhari stated this during the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The President, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Suleiman Raman-Yusuf, said the present administration had contributed a lot to the development of education in the country.

According to him, the future of Nigeria lies in the mode and quality of education provided to the citizens, especially the youth, as they are the nation’s future.

While reiterating that the government alone could not fund education, Buhari noted that in most developed countries, universities support their governments in the funding of education.

He urged universities to contribute their quota to the current efforts to diversify the nation’s economy and create opportunities for economic growth.

He said: “It is the responsibility of all and sundry to move the nation forward and towards the right direction.”

He warned members of staff of the universities against abuse of office, especially sexual harassment, saying that anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law. (NAN)

