Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bride dies after falling into well in Nigeria

On 11:17 pmIn Newsby

A bride-to-be has died after tripping and falling into a well at her bridal shower in Danbatta, Kano State, Nigeria

Fatima Abubakar, 16, was set to tie the knot with her fiancé on Thursday.

The deceased father said she was standing very close to the well when the accident happened at her aunt’s home on Wednesday, where she was celebrating with friends.

He said his daughter was excited about the wedding, adding that she and her fiancé were very much in love.

The groom is distraught and could not talk on the phone.

The father said their would-be wedding guests were now mourning at his home. ( BBC)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!