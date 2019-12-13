Bride dies after falling into well in Nigeria

A bride-to-be has died after tripping and falling into a well at her bridal shower in Danbatta, Kano State, Nigeria

Fatima Abubakar, 16, was set to tie the knot with her fiancé on Thursday.

The deceased father said she was standing very close to the well when the accident happened at her aunt’s home on Wednesday, where she was celebrating with friends.

He said his daughter was excited about the wedding, adding that she and her fiancé were very much in love.

The groom is distraught and could not talk on the phone.

The father said their would-be wedding guests were now mourning at his home. ( BBC)

Vanguard