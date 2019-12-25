Border closure: OPS harps on importance of policy implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have described the ongoing border closure as a temporary solution to a long term problem, noting that policy measures and proper implementation is necessary and more effective.

Disclosing this at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) End of Year Workshop/Retreat with the theme: “Impact of Border closure on the Real Sector Business: Way forward in 2020.”, members of the real sector noted that though, rice farmers are smiling to the banks, the situation has brought hardship to the citizens.

Managing Director of NISPO, Mr. Afam Ukatu, who is also the National Chairman of the Non-Metallic Mining Group of MAN, said: “Why should the Customs be waiting for border closure pronouncement of the executive before they take stringent steps to checking smuggling? Border closure is not a solution, what we need is a proper policy instrument that will check and track illicit trade perpetrators.”

“There is no country in the world that exists in isolation, but strong and adequate policies are put in place and also enforced in the proper manner. For instance, the Chinese has several scanners at its land borders and numerous check points that would not allow illicit trade to thrive.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: