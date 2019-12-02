Bitflip launches to ease crypto currency trade

By Rita Okoye

Geared towards solving the challenges faced by Crypto currency market such as increased demands with little or no means to satisfy such demands and need for trade, fraudulent activities by crypto holders both from the buyer and the seller, a new Crypto currency website, Bitflip, has been launched to help bring about ease in trades and also help meet the high demand of the market by creating a secure medium through which private and public companies and also individuals can transact successfully without any hitch.

BITFLIP is a registered platform bond under the laws of the state and has been in existence for over 3 years. However, through out these period, BITFLIP has been able to meet the high demands and also curb some excesses faced by traders in the crypto market.

An interesting feature of the BITFLIP website is the highly optimized site settings which gives it the ability to run smoothly and efficiently on any mobile device and also the user friendly interface, which gives an easy to read and understand guide on how trades can be effectively carried out on the site.

“Also after much research and testing the BITFLIP website proved to be a very easy in navigation and also user friendly, having a well secured database through which individual information are kept secret and private. Among this is also the use of modern technology in creating a light weight and fast loading website with no pop up ads and irrelevant information”, says Olayinka Ajibola

Founder BitFlip.

“After proper examination and observation, we decided to ease these challenges faced by the crypto community at large by creating the BITFLIP website. The sole aim of this platform was to help bring about ease in trades and also help meet the high demand of the market by creating a secure medium through which private and public companies and also individuals can transact successfully without any hitch.

“BITFLIP website also offers a statistical data analysis of transactions carried out and also provide an online customer service interface through which trades can be completed effectively in any of the following currencies, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, LITE COIN, and RIPPLE.

“Also we would note that the BITFLIP platform offers the best rates and also gives users a friendly feel accompanied by a very fast and reliable service”, Olayinka noted.

Vanguard