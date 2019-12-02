The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday sacked all his political appointees and asked them to hand over the government’s properties in their possession.

The sack came just a few days after the governor was re-elected for a second term in office.

READ ALSO: Kogi Deputy Gov Writes Love Letter to Governor Yahaya Bello

A statement issued by the office of Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Ayoade Folashade, said aside commissioners and media aides to the governor, all other political appointees have been sacked.

The sacked public officers have been asked to immediately handover to the highest-ranking officers in their ministries and agencies.

Vanguard