Asset declaration: CCT picks December 18 for CAC registrar’s arraignment

Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday, gave the Federal Government the nod to arraign the Acting Registrar of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Obiageli,

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations at the CCT, Mr. Ibraheem AL-Hassan, disclosed that Chairman of the Tribunal, Danladi Umar, had approved the CAC registrar’s arraignment since November 27.

The statement read: “Lady Azuka Obiageli was alleged to have contravened the provisions of paragraph 1, 9 and 11 (1) (a), (2), of the fifth scheduled, part1 and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.

“The charge is on 11 counts, which borders on alleged infraction of asset declarations.”

The tribunal said summons had since been personally served on the defendant, adding that the charge against her was signed by an operative of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Musa Ibrahim Usman, who would prosecute the case for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Tribunal said the Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mohammed Hussaini Al-Hassan, would be arraigned on a two-count charge of non-asset declaration on the same day.

