Breaking News
Translate

Asghar returns as Afghanistan captain eight months after sacking

On 11:00 pmIn News, Sportsby
Asghar
Asghar

Asghar Afghan was reappointed as Afghanistan captain on Wednesday just eight months after being controversially sacked as skipper, the war-torn country’s cricket board announced.

The 31-year-old Afghan, who made 104 international appearances as captain after taking over following the 2015 World Cup, was originally dumped in May, with senior players including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi publicly criticising the decision.

READ ALSO: ‘Anthony Joshua will present championship belts to Buhari’

Gulbadin Naib led the side at the World Cup in England and Wales two months later, but the Afghans lost all nine of their group-stage matches.

Leg-spin sensation Rashid took over in all formats in July, leading the side to one win from two Tests, but will now be the vice-captain.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the decision was taken after “consultations with head coach, captain and members of the technical committee”.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!