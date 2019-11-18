The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election held last Saturday.

Bello was the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Bello won in 12 of the 21 local government areas in the state, while Musa Wada, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the election secured victory in nine local councils.

The governor scored 406,222 votes to defeat Wada, who garnered 189,704,

With this development, Bello has now secured a second term in office as governor of Kogi State.

Vanguard