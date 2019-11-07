“Military positive identification, misplaced priority” — YCE

….unhappy with Buhari for signing bill in UK

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Yoruba Council of Elders has frowned at the operation positive identification by the military describing it as a “misplaced priority and a distraction” in this period when kidnapping, murder, and farmer-herders clashes are rampant in the six zones of the country.

This came as the apex Yoruba apolitical group expressed its displeasure over the signing of a bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in a foreign country.

YCE said this at the end of a meeting held at its Bodija office in Ibadan yesterday.

The association stated in a communiqué read by the Secretary-General of the association, Dr. Kunle Olajide at the end of the meeting that “Operation Positive Identification by the military is definitely a misplaced priority and a distraction for the military which should be busy protecting our country from invasion by ISIS and Boko Haram.”

“The military can Ill afford this distraction in these trying times since Nigeria is not in a state of emergency. If need be, the operation should be restricted to the North East”.

On the bill that President Buhari signed in the United Kingdom recently, the association said unequivocally, “YCE is not happy that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill in the UK when we have an effective government in place. He should have handed over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.”

YCE restated its earlier call for the restructuring of the country noting that the centralized unitary system of government is responsible for numerous challenges that the country is facing.

Without addressing the issue of a unitary system of government, the resolve of President Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years would remain a pipe dream.

The challenges occasioned by the jaundiced system of government, the elders stressed, include insecurity, unemployment, poverty, disease which they said were symptomatic of governance deficit.

They called on the president to revisit the 2014 National Conference resolution and the El-Rufai Committee report on devolution of powers.

To the Yoruba elders, the country is in urgent need of economic diversification from oil and that the quickest and appropriate route to it is granting autonomy to the federating units states to explore, exploit the resources within their borders and deploy such resources according to their priorities.

The elders lamented that in 2015, insecurity challenges were limited to the North East with occasional spill to North Central and Abuja.

But, in 2019, though Book Haram has been largely decimated, insecurity has enveloped the six zones of the country.

YCE commended what it described as collaborative efforts of South West governors in checkmating the security challenges in the zone.

“We appeal to the southwest governors to vigorously pursue the economic integration agenda of the zone by adequately funding and equipping the DAWN organization for the task ahead.”

While charging the president and that National Assembly to do the needful by initiating the process of building the Nigerian nation without delay, they maintained that Nigeria must stop living a lie but to live the reality that “we are different people who must learn to manage effectively our differences”.

