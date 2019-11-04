Lagos gets new Accountant General

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Monday, swore in Dr. Shefiu Abiodun Muritala as new Accountant General of Lagos State. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swore in the Accountant General at an event held at the State House in Alausa.

The Governor also appointed Dr. Olusegun Ogboye as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, while approving the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary of the State Treasury Office (STO), Mrs. Shukurat Umar, to Office of the Debt Management.

Muritala, a PhD holder in Strategic Management and General Manager (Finance) of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), will double as Permanent Secretary in the State Treasury Office.

Ogboye succeeded Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, who is retiring from civil service tomorrow after 35 years of service.

The event also featured inauguration of Standing Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) in Lagos, and the appointment of members of Committee on Project, Finance and Process Compliance Audit.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the choice of the appointees to positions of Permanent Secretary and Accountant General spoke to his administration’s vision for economic growth plan and wellbeing of the residents, noting that the appointees’ selection was based on their competence and track records in service delivery.

He said: “The sectors, which you are appointed to supervise, are critical to the realisation of our administration’s development vision. I believe you will justify the confidence of Lagosians and put in your very best. We hope your best would improve service delivery to every citizen of Lagos State.

“It is only when we have people in the right places, that’s when the true dividends of democracy can be felt by the people. We are in government because we want to remove red tape slowing down governance and make life better for our citizens. We are in government because we want to build a tomorrow that is better than the one we see today. We have capacity to surmount our challenges and make our State better for living.”

While presenting members of the committees for inauguration by the Governor, the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed that SCRPS, headed by Mr. Hakeem Smith, was initiated to comprehensively address the extensive dilapidation of physical infrastructure in Lagos schools.

Muri-Okunola added that the Committee would undertake a detailed assessment of the structural, electrical and environmental rehabilitation required in public schools across the State.

The HOS said the Committee on Project, Finance and Process Compliance Audit, which is chaired by Mrs. Josephine Williams, would be assisting the Government in obtaining evidence based baseline status report on on-going infrastructure works, as well as on the state of Government finances.

