Kogi Election: PDP statement boycotting rerun deceitful ― Adeyemi

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi West rerun election, Senator Smart Adeyemi has rejected the claims of the opposition PDP to boycott the supplementary election slated for November 30.

Senator Adeyemi likewise urged his party members not to take the opposition statement seriously, described it as a deceitful tactics to make APC go asleep.

Adeyemi spoke on Sunday in Lokoja on the sideline of Saturday statement by the National Secretariat of PDP in which it rejected the supplementary poll and boycotting the exercise.

Adeyemi said, “For us in the APC, we will continue with our master’s plan of getting 90% of the 30,000 PVC holders in the affected units because we will not be allowed ourselves be deceived by the Peoples Deceiving Party.

“I, therefore, urged my party members not to allowed the PDP statement becloud our sense of reasoning. We cannot trust them with any of their statement.

“The deceitful nature of the opposition party and the questionable character of the candidate involve in the race, who is a pathological lier makes them untrustworthy.

“We should take their statement with a pint of salt. The battle to capture Kogi West in a violent -free exercise is a battle of no retreat no surrender.

“A snake disturbing a whole community cannot just be presumed dead until the head is cut off. We should not rest until our purpose is accomplished.

“The PDP statement should be taken as a tonic to further galvanised for the election in order to subdue and consume them in a non- violence manner. We will restrategize and move with vigour to get 90% of the vote.

“PDP statement is deceitful and is to make us relax and go to sleep. Nobody will go to sleep until we finally send home “the troubler of Isreal.”

Adeyemi concluded that the PDP may tomorrow deny their statement, hence the need for APC to continue their onslaught of getting overwhelming votes in a violence-free election.

