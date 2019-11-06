Globus Bank opens to customers today

vanguardBy Babajide Komolafe

Globus Bank Limited, a new bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the launch of its operations in Nigeria starting today.

The Bank aims to be the leading digital bank in the country by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

It also aims to bridge the customer experience gap in the industry by offering innovative products tailored to its customer’s needs and by offering exceptional customer service.

The bank would prioritize sustainability and will be the first bank in the country to deploy green technology in its branch operations.

The sound corporate governance structure is expected to ensure its cardinal principles of transparency, accountability and diligence are institutionalized throughout the bank.

The bank’s Board of Directors includes industry leaders and experts with a combined experience of over 150 years in Operations, Business Strategy, Information, Technology, Executive Management and Financial Control. Elias Igbinakenzua, the MD/CEO of Globus Bank, has served as an Executive Director in both Zenith Bank and Access Bank. Nixon Iwedi, the Executive Director, has over twenty years of banking experience, including leadership roles across different core aspects of banking including Credit and Marketing, operations, corporate finance amongst others.

Other members of the board include Augustine Okere, an engineer with over thirty years of experience and the founder of Computer Warehouse Group, Isioma Ezi-Ashi, a lawyer and respected entrepreneur in the construction industry with over 30 years of experience, Dr. Vincent Okeke, an engineer, fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Pwc alumnus, Olayide Abel, a fellow of the institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, seasoned banker and Pwc alumnus, and Engr. Charles Osezua (CON), a leader in the oil and gas industry.

Driven by its visionary board and savvy business model, the Bank will set itself apart in the industry through Innovation and deliver exceptional service to its customers.

Globus Bank is headquartered at No. 6 Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

