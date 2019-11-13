Crop2cash emerges best start-up in Nigeria

Crop2cash Nigeria has emerged as the best start-up in Nigeria by Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage start-up competition for emerging markets and fast-growing start-up.

This was disclosed during the official launch of a new hub, Seedspace GrowthLab, a collaboration between Seedstars and GrowthLab.

A total of 11 selected start-ups were invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel, Crop2Cash emerged as the local winner and was named “Best Startup” in Nigeria for its innovative sustainable solution.

Start-ups Doctoora and Traders of Africa, came second and third respectively. The other startups invited to pitch were Asusu, Publiseer, One Kiosk, Lucy.ng, FoodLocker, Edusko, Alerzo and Pronov.

As part of the prize, Crop2Cash will participate at the Seedstars Summit in Johannesburg. They will also get a chance to go to the Seedstars Global Summit, which takes place in Switzerland, in April 2020 with the possibility of winning up to $500,000 in equity investment and other prizes.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling ceremony of Seedspace GrowthLab by the General Manager Seedspace Lagos Alessia Balducci and Oscar N. Onyema OON, Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mr. Onyema also addressed the audience of the event to express his enthusiasm concerning the collaboration between NSE and Seedstars.

Among the partners of the event were The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Zenith Bank and Lagos Angel Network.

Vanguard