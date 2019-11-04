Vanguard Logo

Buhari’s aide reacts to activities at Seme border despite closure

Seme Border

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Federal Government closed all of its land borders to curb smuggling activities.

In spite of the closure, a twitter user has alleged that Customs officers at the Nigeria-Seme border are collecting bribes to allow people to pass with their imported goods.

The user posted: “If Buhari did not know, he should know now that borders are not close oo. I was at seme border, you give custom money and pass, depending on your car. Big car N100,000 and the smaller ones in price is N50,000 and no receipt. All those customs at borders are making huge money daily”.

In reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie said the revelation has been passed on to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

Onochie tweeted, “Thank you for this info. It has been passed on and it’s being investigated.”

Vanguard reported in October how some Niger traders were subtly getting their products into the country by motorcycles.

Many Nigerians have however reacted to the alleged corruption of the Customs officers at seme-border.

