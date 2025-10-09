Seme Customs intercepts 10,000 bags of expired flour

…Seizes Contraband Worth N2bn in September

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 10,000 bags of expired flour, equivalent to five truckloads, valued at ₦1.2 billion.

The command also recorded a significant boost in revenue generation, raking in ₦1.5 billion in September 2025, up from ₦531 million in August—a 182 percent increase within one month.

Speaking during a media briefing at the COWA Complex, Seme Border, the Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, said the consignment originated from Egypt and was smuggled through the Benin Republic before it was intercepted in a joint operation with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, the expired flour was produced in March 2024 and expired in November 2024.

“If these things find their way into the country, the bags are usually changed, and the products end up in our markets,” Adenuga said.

“The health risks associated with consuming such expired products could lead to severe infections, food poisoning, and long-term health complications. Beyond the health dangers, unwholesome goods also undermine local industries and erode consumer trust.”

On revenue performance, Adenuga attributed the command’s success to the effectiveness of the Comptroller-General of Customs’ (CGC) reform agenda, emphasizing compliance, transparency, and data-driven monitoring.

“This outstanding performance reflects the dedication of officers and men who continue to embody the CGC’s vision of a modern, efficient, and accountable Customs Service,” he said.

He reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance on smuggling, pledging continued efforts to protect national security, public health, and economic stability.

Adenuga noted that the command has intensified efforts to simplify border procedures, ensuring legitimate traders benefit fully from Customs modernization and regional trade integration along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.

“We believe that when trade is facilitated, processes are streamlined, costs are reduced, and more revenue is generated,” he added.

Beyond the expired flour, the command also showcased other contraband seized in September. It facilitated the export of 53,989.46 metric tons of non-oil goods, including agricultural produce and manufactured items, with a Free On Board (FOB) value of ₦7.97 billion. The total Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) fee collected stood at ₦38.9 million.

Adenuga commended the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Badagry for its collaboration in intercepting smuggled foreign parboiled rice along the waterways.

“The Seme Area Command remains resolute in balancing revenue generation, trade facilitation, and national security. Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are building a smarter, safer, and more prosperous border corridor in line with the CGC’s modernization blueprint,” he said.

The intercepted expired flour and cannabis sativa were subsequently handed over to representatives of NAFDAC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) respectively.