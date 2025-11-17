Customs intercepts endangered lion, patas monkeys at Seme Border

By Godwin Oritse

The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a lion cub and two patas monkeys being transported illegally in a vehicle, in violation of national and international wildlife protection laws.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Isah Sulaiman, the NCS confirmed the arrest of two suspects: Mr. Mathew Kofi, a Beninese national, and Mr. Nasiru Usman Gwandu, a Nigerian who claimed ownership of the animals. Gwandu reportedly confessed that they had purchased the animals in Kano and were transporting them to the Benin Republic.

According to the statement, operatives of the Command, during a stop-and-search operation at Gbaji along the Badagry–Seme Expressway on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at about 02:19hrs, intercepted a blue Mazda vehicle with registration number MUS 743 HA.

“Upon inspection, the operatives discovered one (1) lion cub and two (2) patas monkeys being transported in the vehicle in clear violation of national and international wildlife protection laws,” the statement read.

“In line with Nigeria’s status as a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the endangered species were immediately confiscated and brought to the Command for documentation, while the two male suspects were detained for further investigation.”

For expert care and safety, the animals were later handed over to the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Adewale Adenuga, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to enforcing wildlife protection and environmental conservation laws, stressing that the NCS will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to combat the illegal trade in endangered species.