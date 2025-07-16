Customs intercepts smuggled $20,000, CFA 110,000 at Seme Border

Comptroller Shuaibu Mohammed handing over the seized foreign currencies to Assistant Director at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, at the Customs office at Ikeja, Lagos

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, has recorded a major success in its efforts to curb illicit financial flows across the nation’s borders.

This development was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, during a press briefing and handover ceremony held on Wednesday at the Unit’s conference hall in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Comptroller Shuaibu, the unit intercepted the sum of $20,000 (USD) and 110,000 West African CFA Francs, with a combined estimated value of ₦30.8 million, on Sunday, July 13, 2025, along a bush path near the Babapupa axis of the Seme border.

A subsequent examination of the vehicle revealed the concealed foreign currencies.

He said: “Our patrol team was conducting routine surveillance along the Babapupa bush paths near the Seme border when they encountered a Nissan Almera suspected to be smuggled,” Shuaibu stated. “Upon sighting our officers, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush.

“This interception underscores our unwavering resolve to combat smuggling and illegal financial flows, which pose significant threats to Nigeria’s economic security,” Shuaibu added. “It is a testament to the vigilance and professionalism of our officers.”

He noted that the seizure was in line with the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, both of which mandate the declaration of any amount exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent when entering or leaving the country.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has intensified sensitisation efforts to educate travellers and stakeholders on the importance of declaring cash at border points,” he said. “We urge the public to comply with these regulations to avoid sanctions,” he added.

Comptroller Shuaibu commended his team and reaffirmed the unit’s commitment to sustained vigilance and inter-agency cooperation.

Following protocol, the seized currencies have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Representing the EFCC Zonal Directorate, Assistant Director Shehu Mohammed commended the Customs Service for the interception.

“This seizure and subsequent handover highlight the strong synergy between our agencies,” he said. “The EFCC will thoroughly investigate the case to identify those responsible and ensure that the full weight of the law is applied where necessary.”