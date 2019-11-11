Buhari celebrates first female governor in Nigeria, Virgy Etiaba at 77

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, who turned 77 on Nov. 11, 2019.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari described Etiaba as “the good teacher who completely altered the history of Nigeria as first female governor between November 2006 and February 2007’’.

The President joined family members, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the quintessential leader.

Buhari noted with delight that Etiaba had worked for 35 years as a teacher in various schools and different parts of the country before retiring and setting up her private school to further impart knowledge and skills to younger generations.

The President commended her disciplined and focused life, urging her to proudly reflect on her legacy of building the nation by imbuing the younger generation with sound moral and education values.

He also congratulated her on becoming former Deputy Governor and former Governor of Anambra.

According to Buhari, her historical elevation and position in Nigeria’s history has continued to ”resonate on the possibilities before women who can venture out to break age-long glass ceilings”.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen Dame Etiaba and grant her longer life and good health.

Vanguard News Nigeria.