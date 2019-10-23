Undercover report: Controller General sets up panel to investigate Ikoyi prison

The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, has set up a panel to investigate Ikoyi Prisons following the exposure of corrupt practices in Nigerian prisons by Fisayo Soyombo, an undercover journalist.

Soyombo spent eight days as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison, to track corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

He documented experiences on “drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations” at the facility.

However, in a statement on Tuesday night, Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmed said those found guilty of the allegations will be punished.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to allegations of drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

“In view of the gravity of the allegations, the Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed has set up a high powered panel to immediately commence full investigations into the matter in order to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations.

“The CG, who gave the directive in his office in Abuja Tuesday, stated that the Service is willing to work with the general public as well as relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to actualize the policy objectives of transforming the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) into a modern reformatory institution that operates in line with best international practices,” the statement read.

Ahmed also insisted there were no plans to arrest or harass Soyombo over his investigation.

“Investigative journalists are partners, who seek the development of the nation, and called for more of such findings aimed at reforming the institution for better service delivery.

“He, therefore, called for more constructive engagement with the media and the general public with a view to strengthening the implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019,” he added.

