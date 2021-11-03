Gives 30-day ultimatum to fish out culprits

By Arogbonlo Israel and Udo Wisdom

Six of the nine survivors rescued from the Ikoyi building that collapsed have been identified.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State gave the names as Oduntan Timilehin (26); Ahmed Keleku (19, from Cotonou); Sunday Monday (21, suffered left leg fracture); Adeniran Mayowa (37, hip injury); Solagbade Nurudeen (33, pelvic injury); and Waliu Lateef (32).

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday, set up a five-man panel of inquiry to investigate the collapse of 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived the site of the collapsed building this morning, to inspect the level of work in the ongoing rescue operations by emergency responders, said six people have been rescued so far from the rubble.

“The names of the people that have been recued are Otundiran Timileyin, 26; Ahmed Kideku, 19 from Cotonue; Sunday Monday, 21, he had a left fracture; Adeniran Mayowa, 37, he sustained a hip injury; there is a gentleman Solagbade Nurudeen, 33 who had injury in his pelvic; and Waliu Lateef, 32, while three others have been discharged,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

On the 5-man inquiry panel set up to look into the collapse of the building, the governor said; “For us to get to the real issue of what has happened, I have set up a commission of inquiry, it’s a strong professional investigative panel that consists of everybody outside the government.

“It’s a five-member and a secretary that is also an external and they have been given clear terms of reference.

“Later today, I will be meeting with some of them and we will identify where we will work from and will give them 30 days ultimatum for them to wrap up and tell us indeed professionally what had gone wrong and who are the culprits and what we need to know.

“The members of the inquiry panel include: Town planner Tayo Ayinde, president Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, the panel chairman.

“Dr. Akintilo Idris Adeleke, the foremost structural engineer in the country, he was the best in the class as a structural engineer.

“Architect Yinka Ogundairo, a partner with one of the leading architectural firms in the country and they have developed several developments like this.

“Builder Godfrey O. Godfrey, one of the foremost builders in the country and he was recommended by Nigerian Institute of Builders and I have Mrs Bunmi Ibrahim, a lawyer and a property player who understands and know from a legal perspective what should be remote of government and developer of this magnitude to be the secretary of the panel

“There is also a gentleman Ekundayo Onajobi, who is also a lawyer and works with a private law firm.

“I decided not to mention their individual companies so we can preserve the identifies if their companies and they are all highly recommended as people of impeccable, integrity and professional in their careers and you can see the mix of the profession there.

“There is a Town planner, Structural Engineer, Architect, Builder and two Lawyers which one of them is a secretary and the other a member of the panel,” the governor said.

He said the government will not hesitate to bring anyone into book if found culpable of this gory incident.

“I have indefinitely suspended the head of Lagos State Building control Agency. If there are other people found in the course of investigation, they will face the full wrath of the law.”

“I will sign an executive order in another one hour and give legal backing to their composition so they can start work immediately and turn out a report not later than 30 days.

“We have been able to rescue nine individuals, six of them are still in the hospital, at general hospital in Lagos and we have all their names, telephone numbers, pictures and other details. Three have been discharged for minor injuries but unfortunately we have 21 confirmed death,” he added.

Vanguard reports the recovery efforts were being carried out by emergency responders of the Federal and state government agencies, as well as Julius Berger, HITEC, Craneburg, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria