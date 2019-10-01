“Three Thieves” movie opens October 4

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Having premiered last week at Genesis Cinemas, Palms Mall Lekki, “Three Thieves” movie is set to open in cinemas nationwide this Friday, October 4, 2019.

It was a night of fun and laughter as Trino Motion Pictures hosted guests, celebrities and influencers including Mummy Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Frank Donga, Charles Okocha, Enado Odigie, Shawn Faqua, Koye kekere-Ekun, Omotunde Adebowale, Ayoola Ayolola, Lasisi Elenu, Damilola Ogunsi and others.

To match the theme of the premiere, “Naija Street Hustle”, different guests made diverse interpretations in their outfits which varied from ragged jeans and dungarees with sneakers to Ankara and even a complete agbada set. The venue set up had an exciting graffiti design reflecting that of an abandoned building; it was no surprise that it became the photo station for all in attendance.





In the spirit of celebrating Nigeria’s independence, the amazing comedy movie, “Three Thieves” addresses a topical issue; that is, the reality of the present Nigerian youth. It tells the story of three young men who are frustrated with their current employment and then start to rationalise theft since no one will be harmed, especially as they stand a chance to make millions of naira. The movie is however clear on the message that crime is never an option.

“I believe the timing of the movie’s release is perfect as it puts to picture the mindset of our youth who are underpaid or unemployed and can be tempted to step out of their moral compass. Nevertheless, I applaud the movie for portraying that crime has no excuse whilst giving me a good laugh,” said a guest who was present at the premiere

Directed by Udoka Oyeka and written by the fantastic trio Egbemaawei Sammy, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh, “Three Thieves” is a must-watch that promises to leave you entertained.

