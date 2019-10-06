An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abd’Rasaq Abd’Salam, has appealed religious leaders to shun corruption and evil acts for the country to move forward.

Abd’Salam, who is also the Director, Public/Corporate Affairs, Voice of Nigeria (VON), made the appeal while delivering a lecture, organised by The Muslim Congress (TMC), Ondo State chapter, to mark Nigeria at 59, on Sunday in Akure.

The lecture entitled: “Existing Mediocre Mindset: Let’s Embrace Professionalism and Let Us Be Human: Shun Bigotry”, has as its sub-theme: “Nigeria at 59: Time for Decisive Action”.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem of the country, but “we are the problem of ourselves”.

Abd’Salam, who said that Allah had warned people before now that whoever digressed from His path would encounter hardship, admonished Nigerians to return to Him (Allah).

“We should take His path, knowing that one day we are going to assemble and give an account of what we did during our earthly sojourn,” he said.

According to him, the only way for the country to move forward and progress is to adopt the way of Allah and follow His instruction, adding “when you bring evil, you are the one to reap the fruits and not Him (Allah).

“Allah has taught us to move away from evil. It starts with something small and we continue to condole it until we all become corrupt.

“Morally, intellectually, culturally and religiously, we are corrupt. Something urgent must be done to revise this ugly situation.

“We must change our behaviour so that we can become good ambassadors of our dear country,” he said.

Abd’Salam also urged Nigerians to elect people with morality and integrity to lead the country, adding that religious leaders must continue to guide the government and insist that it must stand on what is right.

“It is not just to elect them, we must stand with them and ensure that they continue to stand on what is good and forbid evil and corruption.

“On our path as individuals, we must reject people who engage in corruption and steal money and bring them to our houses, mosques and churches; we should stop accepting them and giving them titles.

“In our families, we must forbid all sorts of evil and prevent our children from bringing into our houses things that are not earned legally; once we do this, the society will become better and Nigeria will move forward,” he said.

The Islamic scholar urged parents to groom and build their children to follow the path of Allah so that they could be good future leaders in the country.

“We are no longer grooming our children to be society builders; we are only grooming them to know how to spend money and wealth; this is very wrong.

“We have to rebuild the foundation of these children; we are to groom them with the fear of Allah and make them learn that there is a consequence for all their actions.

“We are to make them learn that it is what you work hard for that can be sustained,” he said.

