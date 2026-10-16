Bellingham agrees new deal at Real Madrid

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed a new five-year contract that would keep him at the club until 2031, Sky Sports reports, citing Spanish newspaper AS.

The reported agreement would extend the England international’s current deal, which is due to expire in 2029.

The 23-year-old is also expected to receive improved terms after negotiations began towards the end of last season. According to AS, Bellingham feels at home in Madrid, feels increasingly connected to Real Madrid and life in the Spanish capital, while the club’s supporters value his commitment and influence on the pitch.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, Bellingham has emerged as a potential leader in a Real Madrid dressing room adjusting to the departures of influential figures such as Dani Carvajal, Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. According to the report, the club are seeking a visible figurehead capable of taking on some of the leadership those veteran players provided.

He joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 in a deal that could rise to £115 million. Since then, he has helped the Spanish club win the Champions League and LaLiga.

Bellingham has scored three goals and provided three assists in eight league appearances this season, with Real now managed by Jose Mourinho, who took charge in the summer.

Bellingham’s importance has grown under Mourinho, whose arrival has returned the midfielder to a role he is comfortable in: operating behind Kylian Mbappé with freedom to move across the pitch. The report also highlights his work without the ball, including initiating the press and contributing defensively.

His performances at the World Cup have also strengthened his standing with England. After previously having difficulties under Thomas Tuchel, he has become a key player for the national side and scored eight goals at the tournament.

The reported agreement for a new deal follows Vinicius Junior’s recent contract renewal. The Brazilian forward signed a new six-year deal after attracting interest from Arsenal in the summer.