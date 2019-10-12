Breaking News
Translate

Shell calls for collaboration to save environment, economy

On 2:00 pmIn Newsby

Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lamented the negative impact of oil theft on the environment, saying 90 per cent of the spill on its facilities last year were traced to third party interference.

Shell Petroleum Development Company

At a media parley in Warri, Delta State, the General Manager, External Relations of the oil giant, Mr. Igo Weli who appealed for a collaborative effort among stakeholders to create the needed awareness on the matter, said Shell lost 11,000 barrels of crude daily to spill last year.

Weli, who spoke through the company’s Government and Community Relations Manager, Mr. Alaye Dokubo, said the company had acquired high definition cameras fitted on some of its helicopters to track spill on its facilities for a timely response.

He added that with the technology it was doing regular mapping of its facilities across communities in the region.

He said those behind the attack on oil facilities in the region were paying beautiful mother nature the negative way, adding that the environment, surface and groundwater were polluted from the attack.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.