Shell calls for collaboration to save environment, economy

Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lamented the negative impact of oil theft on the environment, saying 90 per cent of the spill on its facilities last year were traced to third party interference.

At a media parley in Warri, Delta State, the General Manager, External Relations of the oil giant, Mr. Igo Weli who appealed for a collaborative effort among stakeholders to create the needed awareness on the matter, said Shell lost 11,000 barrels of crude daily to spill last year.

Weli, who spoke through the company’s Government and Community Relations Manager, Mr. Alaye Dokubo, said the company had acquired high definition cameras fitted on some of its helicopters to track spill on its facilities for a timely response.

He added that with the technology it was doing regular mapping of its facilities across communities in the region.

He said those behind the attack on oil facilities in the region were paying beautiful mother nature the negative way, adding that the environment, surface and groundwater were polluted from the attack.

Vanguard