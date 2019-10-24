Sexual Harassment, Extortion: Kogi Varsity on red alert  –VC

… reads riot act to lecturers

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Management of Kogi State University, Anyigba, has warned members of the University Community against any form of sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion in the Institution.

The warning came on the heels of increasing cases of sexual harassment of students in Tertiary Institutions across the country, and the negative implications such development has created globally.

The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof. Mohammed Abdulkadir in a statement yesterday said the endemic nature of these vices has called for vigilance by the institution’s authorities and stakeholders, stressing that the development has put the institution on red alert to detect and deal decisively with any reported case.

He said, “Although no cases of sexual harassment had been reported in the institution in recent times, Management was determined to monitor situations on campus very keenly, with the view to dealing appropriately with any attempt by staff to sexually harass, intimidate, and/or extort students.”

“The University is determined to maintain and sustain a decent academic atmosphere devoid of any form of harassment, intimidation, and extortion, and will not spare anybody found guilty of these acts.

“Consequently, Management would like to place it on notice that it is very much alive to its responsibility in ensuring that whoever engages in these acts is exposed and dealt with in accordance with the provisions of relevant University law.

“Lecturers and other members of staff are therefore advised to guide themselves against involvement, as the full weight of the law will be applied against anyone caught in these acts, no matter his/her status.

“Students are advised to put on decent behaviour always and to assist the University by reporting cases of harassment, intimidation or extortion to relevant authorities for prompt action.

“Kogi State University has a reputation for decency and good moral standing; and we are determined to maintain the status through a sustained war against sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion.”

