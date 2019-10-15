Three men; Olubunmi Oladeji, Raphael Kajopinola and Akande Lawal on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly breaking into a car and stealing N305,000.

The defendants, ages 50, 57 and 57 respectively, are standing trial for alleged conspiracy, breaking in and stealing.

The trio committed the offences on April 12, at a filling station in Ijora Badia, Lagos, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court.

He said that the defendants conspired to break into a Nissan Pathfinder SUV belonging to Mr Abass Lawal and stole his money.

“The complainant came to buy fuel and after filling his tank, he told the defendants who were fuel attendant and security guards, to watch after his car that he wanted to buy something across the road.

Also read:

“But when he returned, he discovered that his car had been burgled and the N305, 000 he kept in a polythene bag had been stolen.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendants were arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravened sections 287, 307, and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years jail term for stealing while section 307 attracts seven-year for breaking in.

Following their pleas of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi released the defendants on bail in the sum of N30, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

Further hearing has been fixed for Dec. 11.

Vanguard