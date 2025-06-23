Court remands 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing electrical cable worth N3m

Court

An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 40-year-old man, Seun Olakunle, in a correctional centre for breaking into a house and stealing an electrical cable valued N3 million.



The Chief Magistrate, Mr B.A. Sonuga, ordered the defendant’s remand after he had pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.



Sonuga then adjourned the case till July 17 to review facts and sentencing.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19 at about 6 a.m. at No. 5 Aliqoda Str. in the Oreyo area of Ikorodu.



Isaac said the defendant stole the electrical cable belonging to the complainant, Mr Olawale Abimbola.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 307(2), 339 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

Vanguard News