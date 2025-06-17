41-yr-old woman docked for alleged conspiracy, N8.8m theft

Court

A 41-year-old woman, Oluwakemi Gbadebo, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a cash sum of N8.8 million from her employer.



The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial before the Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.



She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.



The prosecutor, Insp Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from 2022 to 2024 at Remedial Health Solution Ltd., located at No. 35, Abisogun Leigh St., Ogba area of Lagos.



She alleged that the defendant, who worked with the company, conspired with some others now at large and stole the sum of N8.8 million belonging to the company.



“The defendant converted the said money to her personal use,” she said.



According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5 million with two reliable sureties in like sum.



He adjourned the case until July 1 for mention.

