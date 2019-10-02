Security guard docked for alleged theft

A 36-year-old security guard, Isah Yusuf, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s apartment and stealing properties worth N1.8 million.

Yusuf, a resident of Yaba, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking-in, and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 1 a.m., on Sept. 20, at No 308, Borno way, Alagomeji in Yaba, Lagos.

She said that the accused, Isah Yusuf who was a security guard in the neighbouring house; No 306, jumped over the fence to the house with two accomplices still at large. Olaluwoye, also said the suspects broke into a flat on the ground floor. According to her, the complainant, Mr Roy Okhidierbie, who was asleep with his wife, did not notice the missing items until the following morning.

Olaluwoye listed the stolen items as- a touchscreen HP Laptop, two iPhones, seven wristwatches, cash comprising N50, 200 and 2,000 dollars with the total value of N1.8 million. The offence contravened sections 411, 308 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015(Revised). Section 308 stipulates a five-year jail term for the offence of housebreaking, 287 prescribes three years for stealing while 411 carries two-years jail term for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oghere granted the defendant, Isah Yusuf bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum. Oghere said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed. She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government while their addresses should be verified by the court. The case was adjourned until Nov. 13, for hearing.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News