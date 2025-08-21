34-year-old petrol attendant faces alleged N1.7m theft charge

A 34-year-old petrol attendant, Alaba Samson, appeared on Thursday before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, facing a ₦1.78 million theft charge.

The defendant, whose residential address was unknown, is being charged with felony and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between August 1 and August 2, at Jamfad Filing Station, Torikoh, along the Lagos Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Ekpo alleged that the defendant conspired among themselves to commit a felony, to wit, stealing.

“The defendants stole N1,781,500 on two different occasions at the filing station, property of one Falade James, the complainant.

“He was arrested in his home and handed over to the Police for prosecution.

“The offence contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Nurudeen Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be self-employed and adjourned the case until Sept.24, for mention.

