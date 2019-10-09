Rufus Giwas polytechnic sacks two ASUP executives for misconduct

The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, on Tuesday sacked the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the institution, Mr. Oluwadare Ijawoye, and his Secretary, Mr. Ade Arikawe, over alleged gross misconduct.

The ASUP had accused principal officers of the school and the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Mr. Banji Alabi, of misappropriation of funds in the purchase of vehicles.

The duo’s sack was contained in a circular issued by the school’s Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr. Samuel Ojo,

The institution’s management warned that the sacked staff should not be seen in the institution, adding that members of the public should not transact business with them under the auspices of the polytechnic.

It also reiterated the suspension of ASUP activities in the school.

“This is to certify that Mr. Oluwadare Ijawoye and Mr. Ade Arikawe have been dismissed from the service of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic,Owo, for gross misconduct and barred from entering the polytechnic.

“The duo, therefore, cease to be chairman and secretary of the suspended ASUP.

“

Anyone transacting business with them is doing so at his risk,” the circular said. (NAN

Vanguard