Ondo Senator, Ipinsagba, supports students with educational materials

Jubilations as Students in Six Council Areas Benefit

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Secondary school students in Owo and Ose council areas of Ondo State have benefitted from the “Back to School” educational support initiative of the senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Senator Jide Ipinsagba.

Addressing the students at the Auditorium of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Senator Ipinsagba—represented by his aide, Hon. Ojo Omosulu—said the programme was borne out of his passion for education and youth development.

He explained that four other local government areas in the senatorial district had earlier benefitted from the initiative, noting that it was designed to ease the financial burden on parents and provide palliatives at the start of the new school term.

Ipinsagba pledged continued support for government policies on education and expressed readiness to back Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s efforts at reshaping the education sector in Ondo State.

The Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo Local Government, Alhaji Kamaru Yakubu, described the initiative as timely, while School Administrator, Mr. Oluseye Ogunbodede, urged the students to make judicious use of the materials, stressing the importance of shared textbook usage under the state’s new policy.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Chapter, Comrade Ade Arikawe, advised students to prioritise their academics and take full advantage of the support.

Beneficiary students including Ekundayo Remilekun, Afolayan Dolapo, and Oloye Eunice expressed joy, promising to make the best use of the books, bags, and other learning materials.

The event was attended by parents, community leaders, political stakeholders, students’ union representatives, and liaison officers to Senator Ipinsagba.