Police officer kills colleague while quelling protest in Delta

There was confusion in Asaba, Delta State capital as a female Police Officer from the State Police Command was reportedly killed by her colleague while quelling a protest by some traders in Bonsaac area of the metropolis.

It was gathered that the deceased who was among four other police officers drafted from the ‘B’ Division to the scene of the protest, died on the spot after she was accidentally hit by a stray bullet fired by one of her colleagues.

The protest, sources said, resulted from attempts by a self-imposed chairman of landlords to forcefully eject petty market women from their rented plot of land.

The said self-styled chairman of landlords, one Mr Bidi, a source said, “has been molesting market women for a very long time and wanted to forcefully drive them from a plot of land they rented and set up caravans where they paid the owner of the land about N2,000 per month as rent for each container.

He brought a bulldozer and connived with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in-charge of ‘B’ Division who deployed four-armed Police Officers to the premises of the plot to supervise the pulling down of the hapless women’s caravans.

Having pulled down the source of their daily bread, which was neither obstructing vehicles nor water flow, the women reportedly demanded that the caravan at the landlord’s premises be pulled down too because he had informed them that the demolition was authorised by the Delta State Ministry of Environment.

It was, however, gathered that the suspected killer cop has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.

Contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the death of his Officer, saying the case “is under investigation with SCID.”

