Ooni @ 45: Oyetola eulogised monarch’s role in national development

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has eulogised the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on his role towards enhancing contemporary national discourse since ascending the throne.

He also rejoiced with the monarch on the occasion of his 45th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor also praised the monarch for being consistent in supporting youth empowerment and national development.

He also described Ooni as a versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges, saying the monarch is a critical partner of government on issues of governance and development.

The governor said: “On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis. You are a pride to the Royal Institution and the State of Osun. We cannot thank you enough.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you and pray that the Almighty God give you wisdom, peace, and happiness. Enjoy this day to the fullest! Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola said.

vanguard