Nigeria’s democracy maturing — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections was clear proof that Nigeria`s democracy was maturing.

Buhari stated this in Abuja while declaring open the 25th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) with the theme: ‘‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears’’

He added that the resort to the rule of law by aggrieved candidates in settling disputes arising from the elections was another sign that democracy was improving.

‘‘The elections have come and gone. Our country, once again, has shown the world that we can choose our leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner. Apart from a few pockets of unrest, majority of voters exercised their civic rights without hindrance.

‘‘Furthermore, we also saw an increase in the number of aggrieved candidates, and supporters, who took their concerns and grievances to the courts as opposed to the streets. This is how it should be.

‘‘Ladies and Gentlemen, what this clearly shows is that our democracy is maturing,’’ he said.

The President, who is attending the Summit for the first time since he assumed power in 2015, said poverty reduction and inclusiveness was at the heart of the All Progressives Congress (APC)`s economic policies.

‘‘During the elections, almost all candidates proposed their vision for the economy and for the country.

Our party, the APC, put before the country policies that focus on delivering prosperity to all Nigerians through enhanced security; eliminating corrupt practices in public service; supporting sectors that will create jobs, and promoting socially-focused interventions to support the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

‘‘These areas are all interconnected and are equally important in creating a prosperous society for all,’’ he said.

Vanguard