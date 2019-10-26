Nigerian Army kills three kidnappers during gun battle in Rivers

A gun battle between officers of the Nigerian Army and kidnappers in Rivers State have left three kidnappers dead with others wounded.

The news of their death has elicited wild jubilation among members of the Elele Alimini Community and environs in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The operation was carried out between the Nigerian army and the local vigilante.

It was learnt that three other suspects sustained serious bullet wounds during the gun duel between the soldiers in collaboration with local vigilante operating in the community and the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, the Head of the Local Vigilante in Elele Alimini, John Woke disclosed that the criminals had abducted their victims and took them to their hideout in a nearby forest along Elele Barracks road where their victims were kept and ransom demanded.

Vanguard Nigeria News