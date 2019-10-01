NFPI urges new board to review NDDC projects  

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Nigeria Female President Initiative, NFPI, has urged Managing Director-designate of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Olorogun Benard Okumagba, to review all abandoned projects awar-ded by the commission, when he assumes office.

NFPI made the call in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Felix Akpoyibo, yesterday in Benin.

The group said the call became necessary following revelations by the House of Representatives Committee on abandoned projects awarded by NDDC and expressed disappointment that N67 billion was disbursed for contracts that were abandoned.

According to NFPI, the abandoned projects have negatively impacted the development of critical infrastructure that would have bettered the life of the people of the Niger Delta region,thereby partially defeating the purpose for the creation of the Commission.

NFPI urged the incoming management of the new board of NDDC to ensure that all the contractors involved in the abandoned projects move to site to complete the projects.

The group stressed that the decision of the House of committee on NDDC to recover the N67 billion will not meet the desired development needs of the people of the Niger Delta region, because of the fiscal realities of the time.

The group also advised Olorogun Okumagba and his new board to ensure that the Commission embarks on meaningful projects that will impact positively on the people of the region.

According to Akpoyibo, “Olorogun Okumagba should ignore all voices of distraction, be focussed and carry out the mandate he has been given to justify the confidence reposed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari and the goodwill he enjoys from the people of the Niger Delta region.”

