NDDC: Akwa Ibom community commends Buhari for considering their son

By Sam Eyoboka

DIFFERENT socio-cultural groups in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State and the South South wing of Buhari Support Group, (BSG) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for considering Engineer Otobong Ndem, as a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Commending President Buhari, the groups including the elders forum, women and youth councils passionately appealed to the National Assembly, to approve the appointment of Engr Otobong based on his enviable records in the service of humanity in general.

In separate letters signed by their key officers, the groups explained that it is the first time, since the history of NDDC and OMPADEC, that an indigene of Mkpat Enin LGA would be considered for an executive position in the intervention agency.

Speaking for the Elders forum, Chief Akpan Thompson urged the National Assembly to confirm Engr Otobong’s appointment because “Nkpat Enin has contributed meaningfully to the national purse and it is one of the local governments that supported President Buhari in the last general election.

“Even though we have oil, we have never given government any trouble, so this is a payback time to have one of our own on the board of the NDDC,” Thompson added.

He observed that Engr Otobong had served at the state House of Assembly meritoriously, adding: “We have the hope that he will not fail Mr. President, the Niger Delta and Nigerian people.”

In a similar development, the women’s wing of Mkpat Enin said that people are jubilating, across the state and party line following the inclusion of Otobong’s name on the President’s list of appointees.

“This is because they know that Otobong is a performer who extended his good works to other local governments, gave scholarships, transformed the lives of so many people, built houses for widows, empowered orphans and has since been regarded as hope for the common people,” Regina Humphrey of Mkpat Enin women council said.

The youth Coordinator, Prince Aniekan Essen, added that Otobong was instrumental to the support of different youth associations across the Niger Delta states, which according to him enhanced peace in the region.

The youth leader contended that Otobong will use his position to coordinate and ensure peace in the oil rich region, pointing out that as a young man, he understands the language of the youths and will be able to reach out to youths across the Niger Delta region and enhance the peace in the region

For his own part, Dr. James Akpan, a prominent community leader said that the appeal to the law makers became necessary because the peaceful people of Mkpat Enin should not watch mischief makers sabotage the chances of their illustrious son to make it to the top NDDC job.

“For the President to consider Otobong means that the president loves us and we are ready to work with him and continue to pray for his success. We also thank the Minister of Niger Delta, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, for his support,” Dr Akpan added.

Vanguard