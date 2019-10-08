The Customs Area Controller, Ogun Area 1 Command, of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Michael Agbara has said that the seizure of 710 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, with street value of over N25million recorded by his team is a measure to curb criminality in the country.

He said Tuesday while displaying the seized hard drugs concealed in a mini-bus by smugglers before journalists.

In fact, it was a moment of astonishment, as Comptroller Agbara and his men unveiled the cannabis sativa in Customs premises at Idiroko.

It took high level of intelligence for officers to uncover the drugs, as the items were concealed inside the inner compartment of the bus by the driver’s seat, making it extremely difficult for anyone to detect anything just looking at the vehicle.

The concealment was done in such a way that the bus looks empty on the inside, giving no room for any suspicion, but the back seat of the driver’s side carried 710 parcels of dangerous drugs.

He said, “We have been seizing hard drugs and prohibited items of different categories. But this is the first time we have uncovered this method of concealment.

“We must continue to carry out our anti-smuggling duty for the general good of our economy”.

Also, the Command in the month of September, 2019, recorded 120 seizures with total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N667.8million.

These include 36 vehicles, 2,251 bags of rice, five motorcycles, 1,402,185 litres of petrol, vegetable oil, over 20 bales of clothes,21 different types of pharmaceutical products, 30 cartons of spaghetti, 14 kegs of palm kernel oil, 36 sacks of footwear, 1,010 cartons of frozen poultry products, 42 bags of sugar and 150 litres of kerosene among other items.

More so, clearing the air on an accident involving his operatives and a student, he explained, “On Monday, 7th October,2019 at about 1330 Hours,our Officers on anti-smuggling duty seized a Mercedes Benz ML suspected to have been smuggled into Nigeria through the bush at Ihumbo community.

“Our men were on their way to the Command when Okada rider suddenly crossed them, in attempt to avoid collusion with Okada rider, the driver lost control and rammed into a group of people coincidentally on a market day, unfortunately, one of the victims, Opeyemi Odusina died.

“We sympathise with the family of the deceased. What happened was purely an accident and only one person died.

“We are in touch with the family and traditional rulers of Ihumbo community. The Command is working assiduously to carter for the injured and to cushion the effect of this unintentional tragedy.

“Customs is a responsible organisation. Our anti-smuggling duty is for the benefits of Nigerians and the economy at large.”

Comptroller Agbara disclosed that hoodlums took advantage of the situation to attack officers and vandalise Customs patrol vehicle.

He displayed the Customs vehicle with all the glasses shattered.

The CAC also took reporters round the seized Mercedes Benz ML, completely burnt by hoodlums.

