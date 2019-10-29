Lalong to sanction erring appointees

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has again charged his appointees especially members of his cabinet to avoid laziness, negligence and disregard for government directives, warning that severe consequences await anyone who sabotages his efforts at delivering good governance to the citizens of the State.

The Governor yesterday at the opening of a weeklong retreat for his Commissioners and other government functionaries holding at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, in Jos South local government area of the State reminded the participants that there is so much work to do within a very short time hence the need for them to give their best in their respective offices.

He reiterated the need for them to build their capacity to deliver on their jobs and urged them to participate fully in the discussions during the retreat as there are many topics that have been lined up to equip them with the tools needed for better service to the people, expecting that the retreat will take a broad look at the State of the economy of Plateau State and discuss the plans to reposition it in line with the Economic Rebirth Vision of his administration.

According to him, “It is with great delight and high expectations that I address this very important occasion which is the retreat for members of the Plateau State Executive Council and other key officials of Government. You will recall that I swore in the new Honourable Commissioners on the 7th October 2019 where I clearly stated that our Rescue Administration has so much to do within a short time and would ensure that every second counts as it delivers on its Next Level Agenda.

“There was a training workshop for the Commissioners shortly after their swearing-in which gave them an opportunity to understand the direction of government and also discuss their strategies as they settle down for business of governance. These were preparatory to this intensive retreat starting today which is the high point of our deliberate efforts at equipping the machinery of government to deliver on the task of serving our people in a result-oriented manner.

“This retreat with the theme “New Initiatives for Sustaining the Rescue Agenda to the Next Level” is specifically arranged for participants to interact with one another, listen to experts, constructively engage in robust discourse and deepen their understanding of the vision and philosophy of the Rescue Agenda.

“This is necessary because you will be expected to demonstrate high level of synergy, collaboration and cooperation as you work together to harness the resources of government and the goodwill of our citizens in delivering good governance throughout the period of your service to our State.”

Speaking further, he added, “I expect that this retreat will take a broad look at the State of the Economy of Plateau State and discuss the plans to reposition it in line with the Economic Rebirth Vision of the Rescue Administration. This gathering should also take a deep look into the challenge of raising funds that are critical to achieving the goals of our administration in delivering better living standards for our people.

“As a government, we cannot afford to waste valuable time and resources nor condone the culture of waste that denies our people good life. There is therefore no room for laziness, lethargy, negligence and outright disregard for government directives as severe consequences await anyone who decides to sabotage our efforts.

“I urge you to participate fully in the discussions during this retreat as there are many topics that have been lined up to equip us all with the tools needed for better service to our people. It is also my hope that when this retreat is over, the issue of sustaining peace and security on the Plateau would have been exhaustively dealt with as you prepare to continue to giving the right kind of leadership to the entire workforce.”

