Kogi 2019: Ebira Nation backs Yahaya Bello’s second term bid

The Ebira People’s Association has called for an “unflinching, undivided and unreserved support and solidarity for the re-election bid” Kogi state governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello.

Dr Adeiza Musa Abdulrahman, the group’s president-general of the group in a statement said it is imperative for all sons and daughters of the Ebira nation to eschew divisive, hateful, discriminatory, inciting as well as any other form of undesirable messaging that may be suggestive of the November election as an ethnic supremacist struggle.

He said Yahaya Bello’s leadership model is fully endorsed by all progressive-minded citizens of Kogi State.

The statement reads in part; “To do otherwise will be in the negation of the very essence of the leadership trailblazing legacies of His Excellency Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello, who within a short period of time has done excellently well in laying a solid foundation for a truly united and peaceful Kogi state of our dream.

“As a young man with an impeccable nationalist credential that is clearly evident in his detribalized personal character and has been proven in his unprecedented high level of plurality management of a complex state like Kogi that is ethno-geographical and religiously diverse in nature.

“This rare leadership quality of our Governor, Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello has created out of Kogi a state that is egalitarian, socially just and fair to all without prejudice to ethno-geographic, religious and clannish background of all Kogites.

“Consequently, the second term aspiration of Governor Bello enjoys tremendous support that cuts across all sections of that state as the peace-loving people of Kogi from the Igala’s to the Bassa Nge’s, the Okun to the Kakanda’s , the Bassa Komo’s to the Oworo’s are determined more than ever before to reward a man under whose watch no one is marginalized or left behind in the affairs of governance.

“An attempt to own Governor Bello by any section of the state including his native Ebira extraction will be repulsive to the spirit and letters of the new united Kogi state that has evolved under his leadership

“As we can’t do it alone, we extend our profound gratitude to the people of Kogi from across all divides and sections for uniting behind the governor as shown in the massive support he enjoys across the state going into the November gubernatorial election. In conclusion, we appreciate the efforts of all kogites at uniting behind Governor at ensuring his philosophy of unity in diversity.

There is no greater homage to be paid to a man who has discharged himself as a thoroughly detribalised person than rising above all divisive tendencies of our society to give him a rousing second term. There is no amount of divisive profanities of a hatchet, mercantile and ignoble writers of circumscribed ethnic tendencies that can set our good people against one another in an affront to the unity and collectivity which Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has enshrined in our polity.

Vanguard