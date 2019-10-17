Just in: JAMB vows to register only candidates with NIN for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has declared that only candidates with the National Identity Number (NIN) will be registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Admission regulatory body, JAMB disclosed this again on its twitter handle, JAMB said on Thursday: “All candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number (NIN).

Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing”.

“The Board would ONLY register candidates with NIN.”

