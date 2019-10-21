Imo lawmaker faces recall process

Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A lawmaker representing Owerri West State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Kanayo Onyemechi, was on Monday tipped to face a recall process by people of his constituency over alleged poor representation in the state House of Assembly.

A group which goes with the name the League of Patriots, led by Martins Eze, disclosed this in Owerri, when they met with the Chairman of Owerri West Journalists (OJA), Sunny Ejiogu.

Eze said plans are underway to formalize the process by meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the full implementation of the recall process.

One of the reasons listed by the group for initiating the lawmaker’s recall was his inability to articulate the challenges faced by the rural people in Owerri West before the House for consideration.

Eze said: “We the members of League of Patriots, the integrity and notable youths, from Owerri West Local Government Area have rejected the way and manner our House of Assembly member, Hon. Kanayo Onyemechi (a.k.a Dele) is representing us.

“Since the people of Owerri West LGA voted for Onyemechi to the state House of Assembly, our lawmaker has not spoken a word on the floor of the plenary on the level of underdevelopment in our area.

“Onyemechi has not sponsored any bill as it concerns his constituency, and he has not even raised issues concerning the state of rural roads in the LGA like his counterparts from Ikeduru, Mbaitoli.

“In Owerri West, we don’t have motorable roads and we have a House member in the state House of Assembly what is he doing? Our people are suffering.

“We will consult our legal department and will make a formal application to INEC as contained in the Nigeria Constitution for the recall process of the lawmaker to commence if nothing is done to address their position.”

When Onyemechi was contacted on the plan to recall him, he was not happy about the development.

He said: “I don’t want to hear anything. How can you recall a man who is loved by his people, who was elected unopposed? I don’t care what you write. You can go ahead.”

