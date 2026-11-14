Otti, Ajaero, others pay tributes to late NLC scribe, Ugboaja

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — It was a night of tears, fond memories and glowing tributes on Friday as labour leaders, government officials, family members and associates gathered in Umuahia to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Secretary-General of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja.

Ugboaja, who hailed from Nkpa in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, died at the age of 60.

At the Night of Tributes organised by the Abia State Government at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, speakers took turns to recount the late labour leader’s contributions to workers’ welfare, organised labour and humanity, describing his death as an irreparable loss.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, who led the tributes, described Ugboaja’s death as painful, but said his contributions to the labour movement and society would remain an enduring legacy.

Otti particularly celebrated his emergence as the first and only indigene of Abia State to occupy the position of NLC Secretary-General among the five individuals who had held the office.

“Out of the five Secretaries-General of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja was the only one from Abia State.

“He was the first NLC Secretary-General from our State, and that is a significant achievement,” the governor said.

Reflecting on the meaning of life, Otti said a person’s worth was not measured by the number of years spent on earth but by the positive impact made and the legacies left behind.

He expressed confidence that the late Ugboaja had successfully fulfilled his earthly assignment, urging his family not to surrender to despair but to draw strength from the Christian hope of resurrection.

“From everything we have heard about him today, we have no doubt that Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja finished his race here on earth. There are no mistakes with God.

“We urge the family not to mourn like those without hope. Our prayer is that on the resurrection morning, when the trumpet shall sound, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja will be among those who will rise to eternal life,” Otti said.

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and journey mercies for those who attended the event.

In his tribute, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described Ugboaja as a committed labour activist and a worthy son of the workers’ movement.

Ajaero recalled that their relationship dated back to 1993, when both were actively involved in their respective professional and union activities.

He described the deceased as a man of strong convictions who remained steadfast in the struggle for workers’ rights and made significant contributions to the growth of organised labour.

The NLC president urged members of the labour movement and others who encountered Ugboaja to preserve his memory and sustain his legacy, noting that his death was another reminder of the fleeting nature of human existence.

In their respective tributes, TUC Secretary, Engr. Festus Osifu; Abia State NLC Chairman, Comrade Okoro Ogbonaya; and other labour stakeholders joined workers across the country in mourning the late unionist.

They described him as humble, remarkable, eloquent and a blessing to humanity, the Nkpa community and Abia State, lamenting that his death had created a huge vacuum in the labour movement.

They prayed God to comfort his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s brother, Mr Patrick Ugboaja, described him as a national and international figure who, despite his towering profile, never lost touch with his roots.

He recalled that beyond his demanding responsibilities in the labour movement, the late Ugboaja was also a farmer, devoted family man and friendly personality who related freely with people, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Patrick expressed deep appreciation to Governor Otti, the Abia State Government and everyone who had stood by the family during their difficult period.

Speaking on behalf of the younger generation of the family, the deceased’s son, Emmanuel Ugboaja Jnr., remembered his father as a disciplined man who understood the need to strike a balance between professional responsibilities and recreation.

He said the values of discipline, focus, hard work and determination consistently instilled by his father had become enduring lessons for him and his younger siblings.

He also recalled his father’s generosity and selfless disposition, particularly his commitment to helping others.

Earlier, in a sermon titled, “Before the Translation: What Will Be Your Testimony?”, drawn from Hebrews 11:5, Very Rev. Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma challenged the congregation to live purposeful lives and leave behind positive testimonies before their departure from the world.

The cleric also commended Governor Otti for his developmental efforts in Abia State, expressing optimism about the governor’s second-term ambition.

The Night of Tributes attracted labour leaders from within and outside Nigeria, government functionaries, family members, friends and associates, who gathered to honour the memory of a man whose influence extended beyond the workplace into the wider society.

Ugboaja is scheduled to be buried on Saturday after a funeral service at Amohoro Nkpa, his country home.