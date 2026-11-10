Makinde presents N1.12trn final budget

…Allocates 60% to capital expenditure

…Dismisses appointees’ resignations as meaningless

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday presented a proposed N1.12 trillion budget for the 2027 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, describing it as the “Budget of Sustained Progress”, while dismissing the recent resignations of political appointees as inconsequential.

Makinde said the departure of some officials from his administration would not distract his government or affect its commitment to delivering its mandate.

The governor made the remarks while presenting the 2027 Appropriation Bill, valued at N1,115,341,378,359.94, before lawmakers at the Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent resignations by political appointees and other government officials, Makinde said he was keeping count of those who had left but insisted that their decisions were of no significance to his administration.

He also disclosed that one of the female officials who resigned had approached him with what he described as an impossible request, adding that she tendered her resignation after he declined to grant it.

The presentation is particularly significant as the proposed estimates represent the final appropriation bill of Makinde’s administration, which is expected to complete its second term in 2027.

Under the proposal, capital expenditure accounts for N670.03 billion, representing 60.07 per cent of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure stands at N445.31 billion, or 39.93 per cent.

Explaining the allocation, the governor said the proposed spending reflected his administration’s determination to sustain infrastructure development, consolidate existing achievements and strengthen the delivery of essential services across the state.

He said about 60 per cent of every N100 provided for in the budget would go into capital investments, stressing that infrastructure remained central to economic growth and long-term prosperity.

Makinde, however, cautioned that physical infrastructure alone could not guarantee meaningful development without adequate investment in human resources and essential public services.

He said schools needed teachers, hospitals required healthcare professionals, medicines and equipment, while public institutions must be adequately staffed and equipped to function effectively.

According to him, the proposed budget was also informed by consultations with stakeholders and residents across the state’s administrative and political zones, whose concerns and expectations shaped the government’s spending priorities.

The governor also used the occasion to advocate continuity in governance beyond the expiration of his tenure, unveiling what he called the Omituntun 3.0 agenda.

He said the initiative was designed to prevent a reversal of the development trajectory established by his administration over the past seven and a half years after the 2027 governorship election.

Makinde said: “Over the last seven-plus years, we have worked towards sustaining the development trajectory of Oyo State. For the candidates we have recommended for continuity, we refer to this agenda as Omituntun 3.0.

“While political parties may contest elections and some may emerge victorious while others lose, our overriding concern is to ensure that the development of the state does not suffer a setback.

“For the continued development of Oyo State in 2027 and beyond, I will place this agenda before the Governor, while the incoming administration will also be expected to take it forward from where we stop.”

The proposed 2027 budget represents an increase over the original 2026 appropriation of N891.99 billion, which allocated N502.85 billion, representing 56.37 per cent, to capital expenditure and N389.14 billion, or 43.63 per cent, to recurrent spending.

However, following the approval of a N210 billion supplementary budget by the State House of Assembly in September 2026, the state’s total financial provision for the 2026 fiscal year rose to N1.102 trillion.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, described the presentation of the 2027 budget as a significant milestone in the state’s democratic and developmental journey, being the final budget cycle of the Makinde administration.

Ogundoyin said the occasion offered an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of the past seven and a half years, sustain ongoing programmes and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth.

He recalled that the first budget of the Omituntun 2.0 administration was presented before the Assembly on December 5, 2023, describing the latest presentation as another important moment in the relationship between the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government.

The Speaker said the state had witnessed considerable developments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and security under the present administration.

He listed investments in road construction and rehabilitation, school infrastructure, healthcare facilities, agricultural development and workers’ welfare as efforts aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable development.

Ogundoyin disclosed that the 10th Assembly, since its inauguration in June 2023, had passed 41 bills into law, processed 146 committee reports and 184 motions, and adopted more than 1,500 resolutions on issues affecting the welfare, security and development of residents.

He said the Assembly had also strengthened participatory lawmaking through public hearings and stakeholder engagements, adding that it had organised 11 major public hearings and stakeholder meetings within the period.

Among the legislative proposals and policy issues considered, he listed the Oyo State Real Properties Protection Bill, Presumptive Tax Bill, Consumer Protection Agency Bill, Oyo State Roads Fund Bill and Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Bill.

He added that the Assembly had engaged stakeholders on market administration, cooperative societies, public safety and the remuneration of political and public office holders.

The Speaker identified the establishment of a Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit in January 2025 as one of the major institutional achievements of the 10th Assembly.

He described the Oyo legislature as the first State House of Assembly in Nigeria to establish a dedicated unit for the exercise.

According to him, the unit had scrutinised the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019, and the Oyo State Security Network Agency Law, 2020, to assess their implementation, identify challenges and recommend improvements.

Ogundoyin said recommendations from the scrutiny of the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law had informed the progress of its amendment bill, which had passed second reading in the Assembly.

He also disclosed that a post-legislative scrutiny inquiry had commenced on the Oyo State Sexual and Gender-Based Response Agency and Referral Law.

On security, the Speaker said the Assembly had organised a security summit that brought together relevant stakeholders to examine the state’s security situation and develop practical responses to emerging challenges.

He maintained that the legislature had continued to discharge its constitutional oversight responsibilities beyond the passage of appropriation bills, with a commitment to transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

Ogundoyin assured the governor that the House would subject the proposed 2027 budget to thorough legislative scrutiny, guided by the interests of residents.

He said the estimates should consolidate existing achievements, prioritise the completion of ongoing projects and address critical developmental needs across the state.

The Speaker also appealed to Makinde to address welfare concerns raised by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Oyo State Chapter.

The requests, he said, included an upward review of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) to 100 per cent, regularisation of ad-hoc staff appointments and the release of a bus earlier approved for the association.

He said addressing the demands would improve staff welfare, strengthen institutional capacity, enhance productivity and sustain industrial harmony within the Legislative Arm.

On the 2027 general elections, Ogundoyin expressed confidence that residents would support candidates of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), citing what he described as the administration’s record in governance, infrastructure and people-centred policies.

He also expressed optimism that an incoming APM administration would implement the proposed 2027 budget and complete the projects and programmes contained in it.

Earlier, lawmakers representing constituencies across the state commended Makinde’s administration, describing its leadership as visionary, inclusive and people-oriented.

They highlighted what they considered achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and residents’ welfare since the administration assumed office in 2019.

The lawmakers particularly praised the administration’s investment in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), describing the acquisition of sole ownership of the institution by the Oyo State Government as a landmark achievement in the education sector.

Some also commended the governor’s approach to appointments, saying his emphasis on merit had created opportunities for people without established political connections to occupy positions of responsibility.