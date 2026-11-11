Makinde to Oyo Lawmakers: ‘Be careful of what you do to me, I remain Gov till May 2027’

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cautioned members of the state House of Assembly against actions that could provoke him, insisting that he would remain in office until May 29, 2027.

Makinde gave the warning jokingly on Tuesday while presenting the proposed N1.12 trillion 2027 budget to the state lawmakers.

The governor, who is also the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), said although he would be moving to Abuja after the 2027 general election, he would remain in charge of Oyo State until the end of his tenure.

“Please, be careful what you do to me because, after the election, I will still be the governor of this state until May 29, 2027,” he said.

“Even though I will be moving to Abuja, I can still do something in this state between February and May that people will never forget.”

To illustrate his point, Makinde recalled an incident during his secondary school days at Bishop Philips Academy, Ibadan, when a teacher flogged students after claiming he had received a spiritual message that he would soon die.

He said the teacher had summoned the students and flogged them before explaining that he had received a revelation that one of them had done something that would cause his death.

According to Makinde, the teacher subsequently declared that he would not die until June and that the students would never forget the incident.

“And truly, we never forgot it until June, when we graduated. So, don’t let me say the same thing to you all. Until May 29, 2027, don’t let me do something that people will never forget,” the governor said.