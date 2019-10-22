Human capital development, key to best technology — Association

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) on Tuesday, said human capital development was key for any country desirous of getting the best of technology.

Mr Glory Idehen, Abuja Chapter President of ISACA, said this at the opening ceremony of the association’s three-day annual conference in Abuja.

The conference is with the theme: “Digital Concepts in a Growing Economy.“

ISACA is an independent, non-profit, global association that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted information system knowledge and practices.

The association, which currently goes by its acronym, was incorporated by individuals who saw the need for a centralised source of information in the growing field of auditing controls for computer systems.

It has over 140,000 professionals in more than 180 countries.

According to Idehen, Nigeria has adopted technology in its systems of government but there is a need to improve on human capacity.

“Nigeria is already practising digital concepts for our economy in various operations, though we started late but we are catching up quickly.

“Looking at payment cash up globally, we are one of the best, there are some European countries still doing next-day payment and we are competing globally in the area of Fintech, agro-tech.

“There is a lot of room for improvement, especially in raising competences of people because, to get the best of technology, the human factor plays a key role.

“Someone needs to programme the computer, someone needs to operate the Gabbage in-Gabbage Out system,” he said.

He also said that technology had been adopted in every facet of life, both in the private and public sector, hence the need to ensure its deployment to add value to businesses.

Mr Inuwa Kashifu, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said that harnessing the potential of citizens in the Information Technology (IT) sector, geared toward development, would facilitate economic growth.

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Edet, Assistant Director, Legal Services of NITDA, Kashifu also said that development and domestication of local content were vital to digital growth.

“One of the primary indices for measuring the growth of an economy is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which represents the total monetary value of all final goods and services produced and sold within a country in a period.

“In recent years, jobs as data scientists, digital marketing, big data architects, have impacted on our GDP. The challenge is to reform existing economic models for continuous growth,” he said.

He also said that NITDA would continue to build capacity in all aspects of knowledge-based development to promote upstream, downstream components for economic growth.

According to him, development of economic components is the most tangible aspect of development that positively impacts on citizens.

Mrs Chinenye Ajachukwu, Chairperson, Conference Committee, said the meeting would point out areas that the government was expected to focus on to drive digital growth.

Ajachukwu noted that for the country to be recognised in the comity of nations, it must consciously invest in economic growth through inclusive digitisation.

She, however, stressed the need for government to enhance some IT policies, especially in the ease of doing business, to encourage more participation in the sector.

