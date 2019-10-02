Group commends Buhari for rejecting third term

By Anayo Okoli.

A group, Zikist-Buharist Movement, ZBM, South-East zone has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting third term plot being proposed by anti-democrats and unpatriotic elements.

Recall that the Presidency had through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu denied any such agenda by the President and dismissed the rumour as baseless.

According to Shehu, the Presidency had always maintained that President Buhari is a convert democrat and like most converts is fanatical and cannot support any move at altering the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to stretch his two

term limit.

Also read:

And in a statement by the South East Chairman of ZBM, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, the group commended President Buhari for rejecting third term plot, describing it as “infamous banana peel being proposed by anti-democrats and unpatriotic elements, whose sole objective was to truncate our fledgeling democracy and tarnish the image of Mr President”.

“When the internet gossips hauled by faceless groups went viral in the social media, the ZBM waited anxiously with bated breath, for rejection or confirmation from the Presidency; hence we are happy when the strong rebuttal statement was released yesterday, stating inter alia that President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending in 2023, and then there shall be a general

the election in which he will not be a candidate.

“We, of the ZBM, have always maintained that President Buhari is a convert democrat and like most converts are fanatical and cannot support any move aimed at altering the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to stretch his two-term limit”, the statement said.

